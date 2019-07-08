EPS for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Expected At $0.39; Mistras Group Has 1.59 Sentiment

Mistras Group Inc (MG) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 46 funds increased and started new holdings, while 29 decreased and sold their stakes in Mistras Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 15.36 million shares, up from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mistras Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 37.10% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. ENB’s profit would be $790.22 million giving it 23.06 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Enbridge Inc.’s analysts see -36.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 2.05 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $72.90 billion. It operates through five divisions: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. It has a 49.56 P/E ratio. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids , and refined products pipelines and terminals.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 51,698 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) has declined 23.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. for 1.99 million shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 728,619 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broad Run Investment Management Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 971,558 shares. The Wisconsin-based National Investment Services Inc Wi has invested 0.58% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,500 shares.

