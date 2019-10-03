EPS for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Expected At $0.28; North Star Asset Management Cut Its Repligen (RGEN) Position

Analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report $0.28 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. ENBL’s profit would be $121.82M giving it 10.29 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Enable Midstream Partners, LP’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 221,967 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc analyzed 3,530 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)'s stock rose 43.41%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 143,954 shares with $12.37 million value, down from 147,484 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $3.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 267,979 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners has $1600 highest and $14 lowest target. $15’s average target is 30.21% above currents $11.52 stock price. Enable Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. It operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga" on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga" published on October 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Enable Midstream Partners, LP Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – Business Wire" on September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31 million for 93.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 113,993 shares to 798,532 valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) stake by 19,975 shares and now owns 100,420 shares. Prestige Consumer Hcare (NYSE:PBH) was raised too.

