EPS for Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Expected At $0.52; Guess (GES) Shorts Down By 13.6%

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 46.94% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. EIG’s profit would be $16.60 million giving it 21.16 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, Employers Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -42.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 95,690 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million

Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) had a decrease of 13.6% in short interest. GES’s SI was 9.90M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.6% from 11.46 million shares previously. With 2.39M avg volume, 4 days are for Guess Inc (NYSE:GES)’s short sellers to cover GES’s short positions. The SI to Guess Inc’s float is 18.49%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 763,990 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees FY19 Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 7% and 8%; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Chain; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 24c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Employers Holdings’s (NYSE:EIG) Impressive 127% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EMPLOYERS Now Provides Workers’ Compensation Insurance in Hawaii, Completing National Expansion Initiative – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Cerity Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EMPLOYERS® Named Workers’ Compensation Carrier of Choice by North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 113.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. 347,353 shares valued at $4.97M were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS on Wednesday, June 12. Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300 worth of stock.

