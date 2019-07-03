EPS for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Expected At $0.94; Defiance Future Tech Etf (NYSEARCA:AUGR) Shorts Increased By 5450%

Defiance Future Tech Etf (NYSEARCA:AUGR) had an increase of 5450% in short interest. AUGR’s SI was 11,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5450% from 200 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Defiance Future Tech Etf (NYSEARCA:AUGR)’s short sellers to cover AUGR’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 1,875 shares traded. Defiance NextGen Video Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGR) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. EMR’s profit would be $578.13 million giving it 17.60 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Emerson Electric Co.’s analysts see 11.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 1.57 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Emerson Electric had 8 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, April 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 18,404 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm has invested 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wright Investors Ser Inc holds 0.63% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 22,637 shares. Tiemann Ltd Co has 5,129 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Management owns 1% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.91 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.13% stake. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 119,242 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com invested in 35,238 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Montag A And Associates Inc holds 0.08% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 7,130 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cypress Cap Limited Co (Wy) accumulated 780 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.71 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 18 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.