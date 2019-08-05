EPS for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Expected At $0.94; Bruce & Co Has Boosted By $2.40 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Bruce & Co Inc increased Apple (AAPL) stake by 14.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bruce & Co Inc acquired 12,700 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Bruce & Co Inc holds 98,300 shares with $18.67M value, up from 85,600 last quarter. Apple now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. EMR’s profit would be $578.13 million giving it 16.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Emerson Electric Co.’s analysts see 11.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.57M shares traded or 46.95% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $215.41’s average target is 5.58% above currents $204.02 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23500 target in Monday, July 29 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $25000 target. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $228 target. The rating was upgraded by Needham to “Strong Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston reported 34,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amarillo Retail Bank has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Ltd Liability holds 25,118 shares. Mckinley Ltd Company Delaware reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 71,073 are held by Lau Associate Limited Company. Maplelane Ltd Co holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 415,913 shares. 3.55 million are owned by Korea Investment. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.54% or 125,795 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 492,202 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.6% or 366,694 shares. Sns Financial Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,305 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,548 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,245 shares. Ensemble Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,000 are owned by Selz Capital Lc. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com accumulated 169,377 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lipe And Dalton has 41,545 shares. Moreover, Oxbow Lc has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,495 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 39,967 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 34,597 shares. 77,265 are owned by Headinvest. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 218,628 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ntv Asset Management stated it has 7,727 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 73,426 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 150,610 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hm Cap Mgmt Llc holds 7,230 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank has 0.36% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 47,124 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.92 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $81 target in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7900 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $76 target.