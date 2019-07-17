EPS for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Expected At $0.16; Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $2.31 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 8,060 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 46,719 shares with $13.41 million value, up from 38,659 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $77.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $303.04. About 27,522 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct

Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.91 EPS change or 85.05% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. EBS’s profit would be $8.22 million giving it 67.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s analysts see -223.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 5,028 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It has a 53.93 P/E ratio. The company's marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 48,219 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 17,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 3,701 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Dupont Management invested in 0.02% or 13,942 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 286,055 shares. Colony Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 29,825 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 1,394 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 15,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 131,886 shares. Principal stated it has 385,769 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Invesco Limited accumulated 775,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 30,147 shares. 6.74 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated.

Among 4 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 210,040 shares to 33,655 valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 153,469 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

