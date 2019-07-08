EPS for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Expected At $-0.14; BBMG ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (BMBGF) Shorts Down By 0.42%

BBMG CORP ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:BMBGF) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. BMBGF’s SI was 12.45M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 12.50M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 31118 days are for BBMG CORP ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:BMBGF)’s short sellers to cover BMBGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report $-0.14 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 566.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Embraer S.A.’s analysts see -58.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 158,624 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer Deliveries Will Take Place in 2019 Between March and Nov; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE FOR JETS DELIVERIES; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMBRAER S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO EXPECTS A GOOD YEAR FOR E2 SALES; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS MISSED 2017 EBIT TARGET DUE TO ADDITIONAL COSTS IN KC-390 PROGRAM DURING TEST FLIGHTS; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N

BBMG Corporation engages in cement and ready-mixed concrete, building materials, commerce, and logistics; and property development, investment, and management businesses primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Cement and Ready-Mixed Concrete segment makes and sells cement and concrete. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Modern Building Materials and Commerce and Logistics segment produces building materials, such as furniture and woods, decorative and fitting materials, and wall body and insulation materials.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Among 3 analysts covering Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Embraer had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, January 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.