EPS for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Expected At $-0.12; Manikay Partners Has Upped By $656,250 Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position

Manikay Partners Llc increased Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manikay Partners Llc acquired 93,750 shares as Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Manikay Partners Llc holds 281,250 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 187,500 last quarter. Quad / Graphics Inc now has $543.30M valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 74,524 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims

Analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report $-0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Embraer S.A.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 370,498 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 1ST E2 190 JET TO NORWAY’S WIDERØE; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REVENUE BRL5.65B; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 19/04/2018 – Belta: Belarusian air carrier Belavia receives new Embraer aircraft; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS AIR COSTA ORDER FOR 50 AIRCRAFT, VALUED AT ABOUT $3 BLN, IS STILL ON EMBRAER’S BOOKS; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 03/04/2018 – EMBRAER: U.S. JUDGE ACCEPTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS KC-390 PROTOTYPE SUFFERED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO LANDING GEAR AND STRUCTURAL PARTS OF FUSELAGE IN MAY 5 INCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On

Manikay Partners Llc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 35,000 shares to 375,000 valued at $14.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 700,000 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 221,918 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,527 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 34,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0% or 21,406 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 1.59M shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 318,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 92,929 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 68,889 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 22,260 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com owns 370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S&T Commercial Bank Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 822,013 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 171,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Company Ny invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 386,086 were reported by Northern.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.