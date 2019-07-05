EPS for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Expected At $0.41; Shorts at Knoll (KNL) Lowered By 6.53%

Analysts expect Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. EFC’s profit would be $12.20M giving it 11.00 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Ellington Financial Inc.’s analysts see -8.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 41,269 shares traded. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has risen 12.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Financial LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFC); 06/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $19.56, OR $19.24 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 02/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Announces First Quarter Dividend of $0.41 Per Share; 13/04/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EFCC loses bid to seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.35bn; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of April 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of February 28, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC SAYS LISA MUMFORD CFO OF ELLINGTON FINANCIAL, RETIRED FROM HER POSITION WITH CO ON MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $19.35, OR $19.05 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 23/03/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC 2017 K-1 Tax Package Now Available

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) had a decrease of 6.53% in short interest. KNL’s SI was 752,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.53% from 804,900 shares previously. With 236,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)’s short sellers to cover KNL’s short positions. The SI to Knoll Inc’s float is 1.59%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 75,694 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.)

Among 2 analysts covering Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ellington Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. Maxim Group maintained Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $536.61 million. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; mortgage servicing rights; and real property and mortgage-related derivatives. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, including distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, and non-mortgage-related derivatives; and other financial assets, including private debt and equity investments in mortgage-related entities.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates in three divisions: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Knoll, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Westwood Holdings Group holds 0.33% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 39,990 shares. 98,744 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 70,038 shares. Principal Financial Inc reported 27,758 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 647 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Art Limited Liability Company has 41,877 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 52,949 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma reported 75,923 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings.