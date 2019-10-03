EPS for Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) Expected At $0.01; Renaissance Group Trimmed Manulife Financial (MFC) Holding By $1.04 Million

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 57,779 shares as Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 868,279 shares with $15.79M value, down from 926,058 last quarter. Manulife Financial Corp now has $33.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 727,537 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘

Analysts expect Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) to report $0.01 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter's $0.02 EPS. ELVT's profit would be $441,339 giving it 99.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Elevate Credit, Inc.'s analysts see -92.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 6,020 shares traded. Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has declined 53.98% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.98% the S&P500.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has been the subject of recent news coverage and analyst attention.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $175.65 million. The firm offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.09B for 7.70 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 37,580 shares to 287,896 valued at $20.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Huami Corp stake by 34,678 shares and now owns 75,855 shares. Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has been the subject of recent news coverage and analyst attention.