EPS for Element Solutions (ESI) Expected At $0.21; MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (MEDIF) Sellers Decreased By 17.98% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report $0.21 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 425.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. ESI’s profit would be $52.39 million giving it 11.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Element Solutions Inc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 627,722 shares traded. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has declined 18.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had a decrease of 17.98% in short interest. MEDIF’s SI was 98,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 17.98% from 119,600 shares previously. With 543,100 avg volume, 0 days are for MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s short sellers to cover MEDIF’s short positions. The stock increased 12.44% or $0.3374 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 337,479 shares traded or 34.14% up from the average. MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. It currently has negative earnings. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. The company has market cap of $344.26 million. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm supplies purified cannabis concentrate raw materials and product formulations for ready-to-sell advanced cannabis products.