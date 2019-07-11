EPS for Element Solutions (ESI) Expected At $0.20; PLATEAU ENERGY METALS COMMON SHARES (PLUUF) SI Increased By 74.55%

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PLUUF) had an increase of 74.55% in short interest. PLUUF’s SI was 19,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 74.55% from 11,000 shares previously. With 21,400 avg volume, 1 days are for PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PLUUF)’s short sellers to cover PLUUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.0022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5298. About 5,800 shares traded. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLUUF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. ESI’s profit would be $50.94 million giving it 12.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Element Solutions Inc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.10M shares traded. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has risen 1.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.33% the S&P500.

Plateau Uranium Inc., a junior resource company, explores and develops mineral resource properties in Peru. The company has market cap of $41.99 million. The firm explores for uranium. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

