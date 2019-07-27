EPS for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Expected At $-0.07; Concord Camera (LENS) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8218. About 136,242 shares traded. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has declined 68.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.87% the S&P500.

Concord Camera Corp (LENS) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 2 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 2 sold and reduced stock positions in Concord Camera Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.85 million shares, up from 2.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Concord Camera Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Presbia PLC for 86,025 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 12,740 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 56,764 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,898 shares.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada.

More notable recent Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “See Trading Costs Through a New Lens – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Snap’s Android fix, gender-changing lens boost users, shares up 9% – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Should Evaluate Big Tech on Profits, Not Politics – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Wix Stock Is Falling Into a Bearish Trap – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skechers, Sunrun, Alphabet, Microsoft and IBM highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

It closed at $0.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, makes, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. The company has market cap of $104.16 million. It operates in two divisions, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and makes high end custom built vehicles.