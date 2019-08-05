EPS for Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Expected At $0.26; Shorts at DAI NIPPON PHARMACEUTICAL ORD ORDINARY S (DNPUF) Lowered By 7.84%

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 13 before the open.ELAN’s profit would be $95.57M giving it 31.63 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.15 million shares traded. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, makes, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.09 billion. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It has a 240.07 P/E ratio. The firm caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Among 2 analysts covering Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Elanco Animal Health had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ELAN in report on Friday, May 10 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS.