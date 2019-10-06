EPS for Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Expected At $0.26; 3 Analysts Covering PolyOne (POL)

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $0.26 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.34% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. ELAN’s profit would be $93.73M giving it 25.75 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 5.88 million shares traded or 45.07% up from the average. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 4.63% above currents $32.18 stock price. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by SunTrust. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) rating on Thursday, April 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $34 target. See PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $36 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36 New Target: $34 Maintain

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

The stock increased 3.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 263,689 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold PolyOne Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta invested in 7,716 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc owns 183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 236,110 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Luminus Limited Liability Company reported 332,600 shares stake. 11,704 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Assetmark reported 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 1.55M shares. Victory Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Moreover, Shaker Ltd Liability Corporation Oh has 0.38% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 23,256 shares. Lord Abbett & holds 321,772 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 463,252 shares. Fort L P reported 0.14% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL).

Among 3 analysts covering Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:ELAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Common Stock has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 25.73% above currents $26.78 stock price. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ELAN in report on Friday, May 10 with “Market Perform” rating. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, makes, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.65 billion. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It has a 65.32 P/E ratio. The firm caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

More notable recent Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Elanco cutting 250 positions in restructuring – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s (NYSE:ELAN) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.