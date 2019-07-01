EPS for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) Expected At $0.21; Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Buy” rating by Alliance Global Partners on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 15.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities New Target: $15.0000 13.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Alliance Global Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. LOCO’s profit would be $8.07M giving it 12.46 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 104,649 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 14.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Continues Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in Louisiana; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – NOW OFFERS DELIVERY FROM MORE THAN 280 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO, EXPANDS DELIVERY, PARTNERS WITH DOORDASH; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $473,473 activity. $372,308 worth of stock was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY on Tuesday, March 19. Shares for $101,165 were sold by JOHNSON S P IV on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Stifel Has 5 Mid-Cap Energy Stocks to Buy With 100% and More Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 11,820 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co has 1.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 2,703 shares. Stephens Inv Management Gru Limited has invested 0.22% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,367 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Limited Co. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ameriprise has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 91,045 shares. Creative Planning has 45,335 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 628,329 shares. 9,448 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. James Investment Rech Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 76,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 728,903 shares.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $948.17 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.81 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

The stock increased 2.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 1.56M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. The company has market cap of $402.23 million. As of December 11, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014.

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Headline Tease and Tangles – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. El Pollo LoCo had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) rating on Friday, March 8. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $16 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 8.