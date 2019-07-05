EPS for Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) Expected At $-0.38; G4S plc (LON:GFS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering G4S PLC (LON:GFS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. G4S PLC had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded G4S plc (LON:GFS) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by HSBC. The stock of G4S plc (LON:GFS) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by RBC Capital Markets. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 7 report. The stock of G4S plc (LON:GFS) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of G4S plc (LON:GFS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained G4S plc (LON:GFS) rating on Friday, May 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 200 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Monday, January 21. See G4S plc (LON:GFS) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight New Target: GBX 200.00 Initiates Starts

25/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

23/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Downgrade

Analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 72.46% from last quarter’s $-1.38 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 149,274 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of 3.14 billion GBP. The firm offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. It has a 38.15 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash.