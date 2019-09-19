EPS for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Expected At $-0.84; S&T Bancorp (STBA) Shorts Increased By 7.5%

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $-0.84 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 154.55% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, eHealth, Inc.’s analysts see 1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 497,150 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

S&T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) had an increase of 7.5% in short interest. STBA’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.5% from 1.64 million shares previously. With 105,300 avg volume, 17 days are for S&T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)’s short sellers to cover STBA’s short positions. The SI to S&T Bancorp Inc’s float is 5.22%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 176,584 shares traded or 49.72% up from the average. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – FY SALES GROWTH OF 75% TO EUR 882.0 MLN (PY: EUR 503.7 MLN); 22/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: Science and Technology News Release: DHS S&T Announces Licensing of a Data-Analysis Tool From its Transition to; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP NAMES CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 25C FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 09/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Media Advisory: DHS S&T to Demonstrate Cyber Technologies at RSA 2018; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Board OKs $50 Million Share Repurchase Plan; 22/05/2018 – STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LTD – DETERMINED TO EXIT FROM S&T PLASTICS BUSINESS AND SALE OF ITS ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair of the Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Investments invested in 65,246 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Lyon Street Limited Liability Corp has 2.71% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 18,482 shares. 42,086 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,997 shares. Hood River Cap Limited Liability Com reported 1.27% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,805 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,090 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 340 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 13,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Geode Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 118,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Cap stated it has 3,080 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 2,775 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 70,004 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth has $17300 highest and $8700 lowest target. $132.25’s average target is 62.85% above currents $81.21 stock price. eHealth had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 293.18 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. The insider WOLF DALE B bought 2,000 shares worth $210,095. Brooke Beth A. also bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold S&T Bancorp, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.26 million shares or 3.29% more from 20.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp owns 21,017 shares. Citadel Advisors owns 53,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.02% or 80,094 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 36,300 shares. Parkside Natl Bank reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 20,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.14% or 13,358 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 98,557 shares. 285,224 are held by Principal Fin Grp. Sageworth Tru stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.05% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Michigan-based Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 5,250 shares.

