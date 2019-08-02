EPS for eGain (EGAN) Expected At $0.02; Last Week Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Coverage

Analysts expect eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 5.EGAN’s profit would be $606,366 giving it 91.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, eGain Corporation’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 120,117 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation

Among 4 analysts covering Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Caleres Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. See Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $22.0000 23.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $678.54 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 446,024 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 12/04/2018 – A City in Motion – with Continental Air Springs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Caleres Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAL); 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 FAMOUS FOOTWEAR SAME-STORE-SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: CALERES FY EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 – Sam Edelman Debuts its Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign, Featuring Model Carolyn Murphy; 13/03/2018 – Caleres Profit, Revenue Rise in Latest Quarter; 13/03/2018 – CALERES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.50, EST. $2.45; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Declares Dividend of 7c; 10/05/2018 – Caleres Names Molly Adams President of Famous Footwear

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,000 activity. $38,000 worth of eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares were sold by SMIT ERIC.