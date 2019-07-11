EPS for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Expected At $1.33; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 16.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,301 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 11,296 shares with $2.82M value, down from 13,597 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $253.45. About 31,358 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report $1.33 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 7.26% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. EW’s profit would be $272.34 million giving it 36.02 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s analysts see 0.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $191.64. About 73,757 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 22 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $204 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 18. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.24 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 53.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patient??s diseased or defective heart valve.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.88 million for 20.57 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.