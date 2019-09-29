EPS for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Expected At $1.22; BORALEX CL C ORDINARY SHARES (BRLXF) Shorts Raised By 4.38%

BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had an increase of 4.38% in short interest. BRLXF’s SI was 1.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.38% from 1.18 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12359 days are for BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)’s short sellers to cover BRLXF’s short positions. It closed at $17.04 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report $1.22 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 14.02% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. EW’s profit would be $253.72M giving it 44.53 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s analysts see -11.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47 million shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.19 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 63.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patient??s diseased or defective heart valve.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is 1.83% above currents $217.29 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24.