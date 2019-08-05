EPS for EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Expected At $0.01; Netgear Has 1.47 Sentiment

Analysts expect EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. EDAP’s profit would be $294,732 giving it 74.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, EDAP TMS S.A.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 58,226 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00

Netgear Inc (NTGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 94 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 64 cut down and sold their stakes in Netgear Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 31.08 million shares, down from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Netgear Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 40 Increased: 65 New Position: 29.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $87.83 million. The firm operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound , and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). It currently has negative earnings. The HIFU division develops, makes, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

More notable recent EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EDAP TMS Pre-Announces Strong 98% Growth in HIFU sales in the Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pluristem Therapeutics and EDAP TMS among healthcare gainers; Align Technology among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 170 Points; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP), The Stock That Zoomed 117% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EDAP Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.81. About 194,114 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.01 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of -17% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETGEAR Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NETGEAR: The Rebound Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR® Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR Paves the Way for Next-Gen Mobile Wireless Connectivity With Two New Mobile Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.