EPS for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) Expected At $0.07; National Beverage (FIZZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Analysts expect ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_ECN’s profit would be $16.75 million giving it 16.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, ECN Capital Corp.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 141,015 shares traded. ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 77 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 71 sold and reduced their stakes in National Beverage Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.51 million shares, down from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National Beverage Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 27.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 7.28% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. for 131,368 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 248,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.69% invested in the company for 10,868 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 857,192 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ECN Capital (TSE:ECN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. ECN Capital had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the shares of ECN in report on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by National Bank Canada. Barclays Capital maintained ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $4.5 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Scotia Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

