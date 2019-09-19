EPS for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Expected At $0.34; SMITHS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SMGKF) Shorts Up By 10.88%

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 30.61% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. ECHO’s profit would be $9.19 million giving it 17.01 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Echo Global Logistics, Inc.’s analysts see 3.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 180,322 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 03/04/2018 – Echo Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M

SMITHS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMGKF) had an increase of 10.88% in short interest. SMGKF’s SI was 260,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.88% from 235,200 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 261 days are for SMITHS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMGKF)’s short sellers to cover SMGKF’s short positions. It closed at $20.61 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 22.57 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $625.64 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 25.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

