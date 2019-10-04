EPS for eBay Inc. (EBAY) Expected At $0.51; RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS WY (RAFA) Shorts Decreased By 15.49%

RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC WY (OTCMKTS:RAFA) had a decrease of 15.49% in short interest. RAFA’s SI was 108,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.49% from 127,800 shares previously. With 850,400 avg volume, 0 days are for RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC WY (OTCMKTS:RAFA)’s short sellers to cover RAFA’s short positions. The stock increased 5.37% or $0.0157 during the last trading session, reaching $0.309. About 63,630 shares traded. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFA) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 18.60% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. EBAY’s profit would be $427.77 million giving it 18.60 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, eBay Inc.’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 6.03M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 24,730 shares. Synovus holds 0.01% or 12,557 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 34,330 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mcf Limited Com reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.17% or 59,600 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 291,194 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com owns 243,725 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 1,643 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 6,593 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability accumulated 24,303 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 741 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.25% or 98,945 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 63,637 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Llc invested in 1.03M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 161,237 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 15.18% above currents $37.95 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, eBay, Lyft, Carnival & more – CNBC” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEO exit at eBay amid strategic review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of stock.