EPS for eBay Inc. (EBAY) Expected At $0.49; Coe Capital Management Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 25.64% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. EBAY’s profit would be $427.04 million giving it 20.55 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, eBay Inc.’s analysts see -10.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 5.57 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Coe Capital Management Llc holds 24,993 shares with $2.53M value, down from 28,371 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 14.14% above currents $113.9 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things to Watch When eBay Reports Earnings on Wednesday – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy eBay Before Q2 Earnings with Stock up 42% in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity. 10,185 shares were sold by Doerger Brian J., worth $349,347 on Friday, February 1.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.10 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Among 9 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $42.44’s average target is 5.39% above currents $40.27 stock price. Ebay had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by DA Davidson. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $34.5000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.