EPS for Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) Expected At $-0.20; Gates Capital Management Cut By $23.34 Million Its Snap On (SNA) Holding

Analysts expect Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 45.95% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Eastside Distilling, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 63,249 shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) has declined 46.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EAST News: 05/04/2018 – Eastside Hires Robert Manfredonia as V.P. of National Accounts; 23/04/2018 – Florida’s ABC Fine Wines & Spirits to Carry Redneck Riviera Whiskey; 31/05/2018 – Eastside Award-Winning Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Launched on West Coast; 08/03/2018 Redneck Riviera Whiskey to be Distributed in California by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits; 12/03/2018 – Spec’s to Rollout Redneck Riviera Whiskey in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey to be Distributed in California by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits; 02/04/2018 – Eastside Reports 2017 Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Missouri’s Lohr to Distribute Redneck Riviera Whiskey; 12/03/2018 – Spec’s to Rollout Redneck Riviera Whiskey in Texas; 23/04/2018 – Florida’s ABC Fine Wines & Spirits to Carry Redneck Riviera Whiskey

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Snap On Inc (SNA) stake by 23.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as Snap On Inc (SNA)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 489,701 shares with $76.65M value, down from 639,330 last quarter. Snap On Inc now has $8.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 495,087 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, makes, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.48 million. The firm offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur.

More notable recent Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assets ease across Central Europe amid global gloom – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Turkey to launch offensive in Kurdish-controlled area in northern Syria -Erdogan – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is an Oil ETF Rally on Middle East Tensions Sustainable? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Snap-On And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-On Inc (SNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.56 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity. LEHMAN WILLIAM DUDLEY had sold 387 shares worth $60,833 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Everett Harris & Comm Ca has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Fil owns 933,170 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has 0.37% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Reinhart Prtnrs reported 172,824 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 112,757 shares. Starr Intl Company stated it has 0.07% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 110 shares. National Pension Ser invested in 0% or 1,097 shares. Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.65% or 848,087 shares. 21,134 were reported by Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 31,626 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And stated it has 14,298 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Llc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 880,745 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 6,631 shares.