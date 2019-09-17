EPS for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Expected At $1.25; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.25 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.84% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. EGP’s profit would be $46.95 million giving it 25.16 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.21 EPS previously, EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 3.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.78. About 204,445 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 10 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 11 cut down and sold stakes in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.47 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $175.31 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 59.78 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints Scott M. Lillis as Regional President in Philadelphia, PA – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 30,698 shares traded or 79.68% up from the average. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust for 63,768 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 402,544 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 218,902 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,917 shares.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend Increase – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastgroup Properties Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastgroup Properties: Raising The Roof – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 50.21 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 209,357 shares. 1,812 are held by Ls Limited. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has 0.03% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 52,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0.05% or 2.20M shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields has invested 0.04% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Prudential Incorporated holds 26,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,722 shares. Somerset holds 0.37% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 6,202 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 9,935 shares. Principal Financial holds 0.05% or 446,809 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 189 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 6,358 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 34,446 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 766 shares or 0% of its portfolio.