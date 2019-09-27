EPS for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Expected At $1.22; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 26.18% above currents $75.29 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 23. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8600 target. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. See Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $88 New Target: $94 Maintain

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $1.22 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.27% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. EWBC’s profit would be $177.55M giving it 9.07 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, East West Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 589,121 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. The insider Irving Paul H bought 1,000 shares worth $38,691. Zhou Catherine bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “East West Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold East West Bancorp, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Cap Management Ri accumulated 46,525 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc has invested 0.38% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 18,035 are owned by Voloridge Management Limited Liability Corporation. Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 62 shares. Hexavest owns 269 shares. Bb&T holds 0.06% or 77,783 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 6,817 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Denali Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 32,400 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 14,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 47,341 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Aperio has 93,961 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 50,000 shares.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $117.14 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 5.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Before The Mega Merger: Hereâ€™s A Look At How Philip Morris Stands In Comparison To Altria – Forbes” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris adds to smokefree portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Philip Morris International Should Walk Away From Altria’s Juul Disaster – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field And Main Bancshares invested in 0.4% or 5,529 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 125.49M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Becker Cap Management reported 5,147 shares. Waverton Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 3,196 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 6,750 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,858 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,409 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3.61M shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oppenheimer Communications Inc reported 121,114 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,883 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 9,132 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 0.23% stake.