EPS for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Expected At $0.20; Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) SI Increased By 15.02%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) had an increase of 15.02% in short interest. ROIC’s SI was 6.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.02% from 5.21 million shares previously. With 628,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s short sellers to cover ROIC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 1.11 million shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 900.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. ESTE’s profit would be $12.86M giving it 7.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -72.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 131,037 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 18.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 24/05/2018 – ABF Journal: Bank of Texas Upsizes Earthstone Energy Facility to $225MM; 18/05/2018 – Earthstone Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Earthstone Energy 4Q Rev $35.7M; 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 CAPEX $170 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Earthstone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Names Robert Anderson President; 03/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy 1Q EPS 19c; 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR $0.09

More notable recent Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Permian Basin – Midland Basin E&Ps – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Williston Basin (Bakken) E&Ps – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Eagle Ford Shale E&Ps – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Denver-Julesberg Basin (Niobrara) E&Ps – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $401.99 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ROIC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CNMX: The Little MLP That Could – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Up 26% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Retail Opportunity Investments had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 10 to “Overweight”.