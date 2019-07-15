EPS for Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Expected At $1.41; EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (EFGIF) SI Increased By 6.72%

EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (OTCMKTS:EFGIF) had an increase of 6.72% in short interest. EFGIF’s SI was 590,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.72% from 553,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2955 days are for EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (OTCMKTS:EFGIF)’s short sellers to cover EFGIF’s short positions. It closed at $6.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $1.41 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 8.44% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. EXP’s profit would be $60.93 million giving it 15.24 P/E if the $1.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Eagle Materials Inc.’s analysts see 62.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 141,158 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm operates through eight divisions: Central Switzerland, and Ticino & Italy; Romandie & Continental Europe; Americas; United Kingdom; Asia; Investment Solutions; Global Markets & Treasury; and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers investment solutions, including asset management mandate, advisory, investment fund, third party-fund selection, structured product, alternative investment, and trading services; wealth solutions, such as wealth planning, pension products, and art advisory; credit and financing services comprising property and investment finance; eBanking and security services; and other banking services consisting of accounts and cards, as well as custody, foreign exchange and treasury, and client reporting.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Friday, May 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9700 target. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 58.47 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Eagle Materials Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.14% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). National Tx stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,086 shares. Adage Cap Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 926,326 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.35% or 16,597 shares. Regions Corporation holds 1,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 43,891 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American National Registered Inv Advisor owns 4,500 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ami Inv Management holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 24,760 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt stated it has 40,499 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 96,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,868 activity. Shares for $184,868 were sold by BOWMAN ED H JR.

