EPS for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Expected At $-0.63; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 18. See Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.7 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $2.5 Maintain

17/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s analysts see 1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 2.76M shares traded or 103.25% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – DVAX: HEPLISAV-B ACIP RECOMMENDATIONS PUBLISHED IN CDC REPORT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 179,751 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd Co. Vident Investment Advisory Limited has 0.06% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 147,169 shares. 4.24M are held by Blackrock Inc. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 598,076 shares. Hikari Pwr has 105,573 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 402,000 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 83,089 shares or 0% of the stock. Bain Cap Public Equity Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 16,449 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 1.09M shares. Bailard Inc holds 149,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 760,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 734,332 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited reported 11,517 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 235,832 shares.

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynavax up 15% after hours on bullish Cantor rating – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Dynavax Technologies’ Stock Tanked in June – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/10: (DVAX) (AIR) (BBBY) (SNSS) (PSMT) (VSH) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dynavax had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $244.02 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 356,391 shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 50.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology

More notable recent Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on U.S. Retail Launch of SYMJEPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Litigation with kalÃ©o Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M&A dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan down 5% on continued EpiPen shortage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $67.64 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.