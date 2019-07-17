EPS for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Expected At $-0.63; Credit Suisse Ag Lifted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position

Credit Suisse Ag increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 11559.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 7.78 million shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 7.85 million shares with $274.40 million value, up from 67,300 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $54.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 2.02M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Kohlberg (Video); 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s analysts see 1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.785. About 214,671 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Dynavax; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax: HEPLISAV-B Now Meets Critical Reimbursement Requirement for Many Insurance Plans; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVAX); 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,300 are held by Davis R M Inc. Catalyst Ltd Company accumulated 5,251 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,236 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 64,109 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Twin Focus Llc owns 7,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 35,500 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 129,165 shares. Amer Finance Incorporated has invested 1.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 76,599 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Suvretta Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 8,140 shares. The Florida-based Augustine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Prologis Gobbles Up Chunk Of Industrial Real Estate In $4 Billion Deal – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone (BX) Strategic Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $11.1 Billion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Blackstone (BX) to Acquire Vungle – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Announces Agreement to Acquire Vungle, a Leading Mobile Performance Marketing Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) stake by 27,714 shares to 90,745 valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 37,722 shares and now owns 590,068 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer initiated it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dynavax had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynavax: Still Holding My Worst Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Dynavax Technologies’ Stock Tanked in June – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dynavax up 15% after hours on bullish Cantor rating – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/10: (DVAX) (AIR) (BBBY) (SNSS) (PSMT) (VSH) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 41,109 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 500,000 shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Earnest Prtn Ltd has 850 shares. 84,151 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Susquehanna International Gru Llp has 46,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 42,816 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 944,750 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.09% or 2.44M shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,900 shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $246.28 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.