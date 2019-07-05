EPS for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Expected At $-0.63; Artal Group Sa Has Lifted By $4.70 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Position

Artal Group Sa increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) stake by 18.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 100,000 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Artal Group Sa holds 650,000 shares with $31.01M value, up from 550,000 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) now has $75.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 6.10 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s analysts see 1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.345 during the last trading session, reaching $4.025. About 1.38 million shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 08/05/2018 – Dynavax 1Q Loss $39M; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – Dynavax Technologies Corp Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Among 3 analysts covering Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dynavax had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) rating on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $23 target.

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Dynavax Technologies’ Stock Tanked in June – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dynavax: Still Holding My Worst Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Int Gru owns 39,757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 144,426 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 102,995 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 12,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Techs has invested 0.02% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Bankshares Of America De holds 332,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mhr Fund Management Limited Com accumulated 44,499 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management invested in 0% or 36,011 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 73,795 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa reported 3.81M shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $235.53 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers completes divestment of UPSA – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Slips As Regulatory Hiccups Delay Celgene Deal; Liver Cancer Study Faces Setback – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV to Buy AGN, BMY to Sell CELG’s Otezla to Close Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 477,739 shares. 656,286 were accumulated by Artisan Prns Partnership. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc holds 12,875 shares. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 46,625 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Limited Co reported 6,511 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lee Danner & Bass reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ent Fincl accumulated 30,091 shares. Baupost Ltd Liability Corp Ma has 4.00M shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.16% or 68,672 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Klingenstein Fields And Comm Lc invested in 0.26% or 101,700 shares. 171,024 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Artal Group Sa decreased Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 200,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Autolus Therapeutics Plc was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.