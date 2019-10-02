EPS for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Expected At $-0.41; Shorts at YIELD GROWTH COMMON SHARES CANADA (BOSQF) Raised By 89.2%

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $-0.41 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 36.92% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.66 EPS previously, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -37.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.505. About 452,376 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 08/03/2018 – DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.45; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 03/04/2018 – Dynavax Technologies Corporation Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVAX); 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 13/04/2018 – $DVAX #AACR18 SD-101 + PD1 combo in HNSCC abstract out 40% ORR: 4 PRs; 1 SD, 5 PDs in 10 pts; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

YIELD GROWTH CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BOSQF) had an increase of 89.2% in short interest. BOSQF’s SI was 40,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 89.2% from 21,300 shares previously. With 365,500 avg volume, 0 days are for YIELD GROWTH CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BOSQF)’s short sellers to cover BOSQF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19. About 80,008 shares traded. The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOSQF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider CANO FRANCIS bought $50,001. Another trade for 16,666 shares valued at $49,998 was bought by Phillips Peggy V. Novack David F bought $50,001 worth of stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $293.30 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 4.14% less from 47.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.22 million shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability owns 300 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 45,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 555,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 614,198 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 205,505 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 338,499 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 43,792 shares. Blair William Co Il owns 1.02M shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 14,705 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,135 shares. 105,573 were accumulated by Hikari. Kansas-based Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX).

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company has market cap of $16.78 million. The firm offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.