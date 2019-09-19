EPS for Dynatronics (DYNT) Expected At $-0.06; Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Sentiment Is 1.42

Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 61 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 43 decreased and sold stock positions in Biospecifics Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.16 million shares, up from 4.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Biospecifics Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 28 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) to report $-0.06 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Dynatronics Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 7,935 shares traded or 64.35% up from the average. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has declined 45.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company has market cap of $428.24 million. The firm offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids.

Analysts await BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BSTC’s profit will be $5.50 million for 19.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 33,735 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for 33,500 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 83,760 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 354,455 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,991 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 7 in 2019 Q2. Its up 4.67, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Dynatronics Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.20 million shares or 101.21% more from 1.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 30,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 25,300 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3,645 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 31,834 shares. 576,000 were accumulated by Armistice Capital Limited Liability. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 20,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Vanguard Gp reported 50,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mngmt invested in 200,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 117,619 shares.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.53 million. It makes and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products.

