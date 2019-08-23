EPS for Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Expected At $0.84; Builders Firstsource (BLDR)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $0.84 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. DY’s profit would be $26.45M giving it 12.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Dycom Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 58.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 319,766 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 92 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 79 cut down and sold equity positions in Builders Firstsource Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 86.28 million shares, down from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Builders Firstsource Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 61 New Position: 31.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,853 shares stake. Paloma Mgmt Communications invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,588 shares. 11,822 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.99% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Peconic Ptnrs Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mutual Of America Management Llc accumulated 27,976 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 80,153 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 54,155 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 16,063 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 15,353 shares. Ameriprise reported 80,289 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,818 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom has $68 highest and $50 lowest target. $56’s average target is 31.18% above currents $42.69 stock price. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of DY in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 39.78% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. for 5.61 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 2.58 million shares or 9.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 9.55% invested in the company for 2.03 million shares. The New Jersey-based Raging Capital Management Llc has invested 6.53% in the stock. Towle & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.72 million shares.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The Company’s products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement.