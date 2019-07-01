EPS for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Expected At $0.88; Shorts at Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Lowered By 3.84%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) had a decrease of 3.84% in short interest. FLXN’s SI was 8.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.84% from 8.53 million shares previously. With 469,600 avg volume, 18 days are for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s short sellers to cover FLXN’s short positions. The SI to Flexion Therapeutics Inc’s float is 26.28%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 329,719 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018

Since January 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $104,571 activity. Arkowitz David bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Friday, May 31. On Thursday, May 23 the insider MERRIFIELD C ANN bought $101,120. $50,009 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were bought by Clayman Michael D.. KELLEY SCOTT had sold 622 shares worth $7,688 on Thursday, January 3. Another trade for 734 shares valued at $9,072 was made by Levine Mark S. on Thursday, January 3. Bodick Neil sold $9,221 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Thursday, January 3. Wentworth Kerry sold $7,688 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Thursday, January 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spark Investment Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 116,802 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 106,164 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Voya Investment Lc owns 14,280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited holds 13,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redmile Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 21,630 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 454,853 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 1.70M shares. Citigroup has 38,543 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 51,427 shares stake. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 69,379 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 47,100 shares.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. The company has market cap of $458.19 million. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Flexion Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Benchmark on Friday, January 4. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $34 target in Friday, January 4 report.