EPS for Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Expected At $0.12; Shorts at Ingevity (NGVT) Lowered By 8.41%

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $0.12 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. DLTH’s profit would be $3.93 million giving it 25.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -152.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 322,497 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 47.27% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 22/05/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Rep. Nolan: Legislation inspired by Duluth vets group introduced; 17/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Sixth Store in Denton, Texas; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q EPS 60C; 03/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Fourth Store in Colorado Springs, Colorado; 29/03/2018 – Fed Minneapolis: Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari to Visit Duluth-Superior; 22/05/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS – FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS OF UP TO $130 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Third Store in West Fargo, North Dakota; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings 4Q EBITDA $32.5M; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) had a decrease of 8.41% in short interest. NGVT’s SI was 598,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.41% from 653,900 shares previously. With 294,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)’s short sellers to cover NGVT’s short positions. The SI to Ingevity Corporation’s float is 1.43%. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.18. About 137,381 shares traded. Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has risen 2.22% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingevity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY TO BOOST CARBON ACTIVATION CAPACITY IN COVINGTON, VIRG; 16/05/2018 – lngevity to increase carbon activation capacity in Covington, Virginia; 08/03/2018 – lngevity completes acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business; 20/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS INGEVITY AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ingevity to increase carbon activation capacity in Covington, Virginia; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY – REPRESENTING AN INVESTMENT OF $35-40 MLN, PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY FALL OF 2019; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ingevity Corp. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingevity Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGVT)

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $400.88 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 24.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 24.11 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

