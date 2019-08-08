EPS for Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Expected At $0.12; Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $0.12 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. DLTH’s profit would be $4.16 million giving it 24.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -152.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 137,613 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 47.27% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 08/03/2018 – ATF Bureau: Twelve Individuals Charged with 46-Count Federal Indictment Alleging Duluth-Based Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy; 31/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Third Store in West Fargo, North Dakota; 07/03/2018 Rep. Nolan: Legislation inspired by Duluth vets group introduced; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS INC DLTH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.79 TO $0.84; 21/04/2018 – DJ Duluth Holdings Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTH); 20/03/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET OF PROCEEDS FROM FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS OF, $45.0 MLN TO $55.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Duluth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 44 Days; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $51.0M-EBIT $54.0M

Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 23 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 18 sold and reduced positions in Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 16.49 million shares, up from 15.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $400.86 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 22.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

It closed at $13.51 lastly. It is down 10.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 7.25 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 227,898 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Llc has 1.91% invested in the company for 609,033 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 166,114 shares.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.