EPS for Duke Realty (DRE) Expected At $0.35; Turning Point Brands (TPB) Sellers Increased By 27.48% Their Shorts

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) had an increase of 27.48% in short interest. TPB’s SI was 552,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.48% from 433,700 shares previously. With 106,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)’s short sellers to cover TPB’s short positions. The SI to Turning Point Brands Inc’s float is 6.39%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 406,630 shares traded or 105.13% up from the average. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has risen 117.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TPB News: 13/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands: Robert Lavan Named Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands Names Robert Lavan Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Brian Wigginton to Vice President — Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Brad Beard to Vice President — Finance, Business Planning; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 16/05/2018 – BANK OF TANZANIA APPROVES MERGER OF TWIGA BANCORP AND TPB BANK; 09/05/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS INC TPB.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 16 PCT; 13/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS NAMES ROBERT LAVAN CFO; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Net $3.03M

Analysts expect Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. DRE’s profit would be $125.80 million giving it 23.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Duke Realty Corporation’s analysts see 6.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.52 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Anthony Nicholas C. sold $288,869 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 9,937 shares. Denien Mark A had sold 46,328 shares worth $1.37 million on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 6.33M shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 43,476 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Round Table Ser Limited Liability Corp invested 0.25% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Quantbot L P reported 7,919 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 405 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited has 44,419 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 32,427 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). C M Bidwell Associates Ltd holds 1,025 shares. Moreover, Nordea has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 90,276 shares. Mutual Of America Limited invested in 137,681 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Invest has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 202,167 were reported by Kennedy Cap Management.

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.03 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.96 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets smokeless and smoking tobacco products in the United States. The company has market cap of $832.16 million. It operates in three divisions: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. It has a 25.98 P/E ratio. The Smokeless Products segment makes and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.