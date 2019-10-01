EPS for Duke Energy (DUK) Expected At $1.73; SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Shorts Increased By 21.89%

Analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report $1.73 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.85% from last quarter’s $1.65 EPS. DUK’s profit would be $1.26B giving it 13.87 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Duke Energy Corporation’s analysts see 54.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 978,076 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company has market cap of $211.17 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 279,497 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Company invested in 21,890 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Vantage Investment Prtnrs reported 87,862 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bankshares & Co owns 20,340 shares. Madison Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 5,857 shares. Cap Fund holds 0.13% or 158,550 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Shell Asset holds 229,584 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.85% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Greenleaf Tru owns 7,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,512 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 60,324 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mngmt Gru has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is -2.33% below currents $95.99 stock price. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9200 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.94 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.23 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.