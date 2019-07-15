EPS for Ducommun (DCO) Expected At $0.56; GATLING EXPL COMMON SHARES CANADA (GATGF) Shorts Down By 25.93%

GATLING EXPL INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GATGF) had a decrease of 25.93% in short interest. GATGF’s SI was 10,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.93% from 13,500 shares previously. With 11,600 avg volume, 1 days are for GATLING EXPL INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GATGF)’s short sellers to cover GATGF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.0061 during the last trading session, reaching $0.33. About 20,001 shares traded or 172.42% up from the average. Gatling Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:GATGF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 51.35% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. DCO’s profit would be $6.44M giving it 19.44 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Ducommun Incorporated’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 60,803 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $500.73 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 36.5 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

Among 3 analysts covering Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ducommun Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Friday, March 1. The stock of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 14 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) rating on Monday, March 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $50 target.

