EPS for Ducommun (DCO) Expected At $0.55; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 48.65% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. DCO’s profit would be $6.32M giving it 19.21 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Ducommun Incorporated’s analysts see -14.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 83,645 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets

Among 3 analysts covering SNC – Lavalin (TSE:SNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SNC – Lavalin had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets. See SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) latest ratings:

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. provides engineering and construction, and activities and maintenance services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The firm operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, and Capital divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

The stock increased 1.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 804,512 shares traded. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ducommun Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) rating on Friday, March 1. Noble Financial has “Buy” rating and $49 target. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4500 target in Friday, June 14 report.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $486.02 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 35.43 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.