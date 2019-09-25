EPS for DSV A/S (DSDVY) Expected At $0.44; Cnfinance Holdings Limited American Depositary Sha (CNF) Shorts Up By 419.05%

Cnfinance Holdings Limited American Depositary Sha (NYSE:CNF) had an increase of 419.05% in short interest. CNF’s SI was 21,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 419.05% from 4,200 shares previously. With 10,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Cnfinance Holdings Limited American Depositary Sha (NYSE:CNF)’s short sellers to cover CNF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 565 shares traded. CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 25.DSDVY’s profit would be $204.40M giving it 27.20 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, DSV A/S’s analysts see -10.20% EPS growth. It closed at $47.87 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDJM leads financial gainers, CNFinance Holdings the only loser – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNFinance Aims For $52 Million U.S. IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $373.77 million. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. It has a 2.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company has market cap of $22.24 billion. It operates in three divisions: DSV Air & Sea, DSV Road, and DSV Solutions. It has a 29.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers air and sea freight services, and standard and industry-specific logistics solutions.