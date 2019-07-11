EPS for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Expected At $0.01; MOREGUARD REAL ESTATE INVT TRUST TRUST U (MGRUF) Shorts Decreased By 88.68%

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 104.17% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. DRQ’s profit would be $358,871 giving it 1178.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Dril-Quip, Inc.’s analysts see -108.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 4,943 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE

MOREGUARD REAL ESTATE INVT TRUST TRUST U (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had a decrease of 88.68% in short interest. MGRUF’s SI was 600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 88.68% from 5,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 6 days are for MOREGUARD REAL ESTATE INVT TRUST TRUST U (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)’s short sellers to cover MGRUF’s short positions. It closed at $9.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust: This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Remains A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morguard North American Residential REIT declares CAD 0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morguard Corp. No Longer Thinks Its Shares Are The Best Investment – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morguard Real Est Ut 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is This REIT’s 7.1% Yielding Dividend Worth The Investment? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2018.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $559.46 million. As of December 31, 2006, it owned a real estate portfolio of 68 retail, office, and industrial properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leaseable area located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

Among 2 analysts covering Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dril-Quip had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28.