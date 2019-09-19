EPS for Dow Inc. (DOW) Expected At $0.72; Bulldog Investors Trimmed Its Hill Intl Com (HIL) Position

Analysts expect Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) to report $0.72 EPS on October, 24.DOW’s profit would be $535.11 million giving it 16.50 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Dow Inc.’s analysts see -16.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 2.57 million shares traded. Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) stake by 28.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL)’s stock rose 19.77%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.21M shares with $3.28 million value, down from 1.70M last quarter. Hill Intl Inc Com now has $154.68M valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 142,081 shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – AWARDS HAVE A TOTAL PROJECT VALUE ESTIMATED AT NEARLY $4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International to Help Deliver Saudi Telecom Company’s New Master Plan – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. Selects Consortium led by Hill International as Designer and Project Manager for Major Port Expansion Works – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING — Hill International Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.89 million activity. Shares for $215,185 were bought by CHADWICK JAMES M. Sgro David had bought 12,500 shares worth $28,875 on Thursday, May 16. Shares for $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fd (NUO) stake by 91,941 shares to 343,193 valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Leisure Acquisition stake by 48,999 shares and now owns 182,388 shares. Legacy Acquisition was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 99,700 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 4.45 million shares. Moreover, Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 246,145 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 65,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Llc invested in 0.07% or 615,565 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 31,953 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 177,171 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 192,749 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 165,421 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 13,292 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% stake. Axa, a France-based fund reported 110,100 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 108,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Wall Street Is Wrong About Dow Inc. Here’s Why. – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slides, Investors Wait on Fed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trump needs Dow 30,000 if he wants to get reelected – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Geopolitical Risk Returns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dow Inc. has $69 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.14’s average target is 13.95% above currents $47.51 stock price. Dow Inc. had 15 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) on Monday, June 17 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Dow Inc. provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.31 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials and Coatings segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings that are used in maintenance and protective industries, wood, metal packaging, traffic markings, thermal paper, and leather; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 14.01 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide, propylene glycol and polyether polyols, aromatic isocyanates and polyurethane systems, coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and composites.

Investors sentiment decreased to 28 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Dow Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 621.56% more from 656,250 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Assocs Md accumulated 0.39% or 9,565 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 6,546 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 32,370 shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,584 shares. Cullinan Assocs has 0.24% invested in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) for 68,414 shares. 8,096 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com. Wagner Bowman Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,609 shares. The California-based Grassi has invested 0.55% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). The New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Riggs Asset Managment Com invested in 22,186 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 8.15% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corp holds 0.34% or 901,675 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Cohen Capital accumulated 5,627 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 4,478 were reported by Violich Mngmt.