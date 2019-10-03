EPS for Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Expected At $0.12; Tiger Management Cut Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding

Analysts expect Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. DGICA’s profit would be $3.34M giving it 30.27 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Donegal Group Inc.’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 198 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA)

Tiger Management Llc decreased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 39.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc analyzed 275,100 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)'s stock rose 0.67%. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $14.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42,270 activity. $27,840 worth of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was bought by HESS JACK LEE.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $404.26 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 29.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 15.03 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC has $4800 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 18.55% above currents $36.06 stock price. Apollo Global Management LLC had 7 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4500 target in Friday, September 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of APO in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.