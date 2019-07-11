EPS for Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Expected At $0.05; HEICO (HEI) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 350.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. DGICA’s profit would be $1.41M giving it 74.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Donegal Group Inc.’s analysts see -80.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 2,113 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 5.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c

Among 5 analysts covering Heico (NYSE:HEI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Heico had 7 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 30. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $100 target. See HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

22/01/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Rating: Buy New Target: $91 Initiates Coverage On

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 62.39 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $413,312 activity. SCHRIESHEIM ALAN had bought 1,445 shares worth $115,012. Hildebrandt Mark H bought 963 shares worth $99,516.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEICO Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 34,202 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.01% or 67,247 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,790 shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 7,500 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 829,546 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 6,796 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 7,257 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 20,836 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 100 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 20,033 shares. 16,965 are held by Lmr Prtn Llp. Macquarie accumulated 1,689 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd owns 2,465 shares.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 357,315 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $419.43 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 49.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.