EPS for Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Expected At $-1.23; Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to report $-1.23 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $3.18 EPS change or 72.11% from last quarter’s $-4.41 EPS. After having $-1.32 EPS previously, Domo, Inc.’s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 519,087 shares traded. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has risen 72.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.73% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) rating on Monday, March 4. UBS has “Sell” rating and $65 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Loop Capital. See Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $74.0000 73.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $53.0000 51.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67 New Target: $61 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $60 New Target: $49 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $77 New Target: $60 Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $730.28 million. The Company’s platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Domo had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $48.48 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 4.52 million shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 08/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens profit, sales beat estimates and boosts its 2018 forecast; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russian firm with ties to Rosneft becomes shareholder of Pharmacy Chain 36.6 – Vedomosti; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 05/03/2018 Rite Aid Announces Continued Progress in Sale of Assets to Walgreens Boots Alliance; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Tops Views, Raises Guidance — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.73, EST. $1.55, BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh